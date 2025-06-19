Delhi CM unveils plans for International Yoga Day celebrations

In a message to the residents of the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday that on the International Yoga Day, the government will organize events at 11 locations marking a new tradition in the city.

Gupta urged the Delhiites to be part of the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 and make the mega event a public festival, strengthening the resolve for ‘One India, Healthy India’.

Advertisement

Taking to social media platform X, Gupta shared that she, along with her cabinet colleagues and members of Parliaments from Delhi, will join the people for yoga practice at eleven prominent locations across the city.

Advertisement

According to the CM, the mega event will not only celebrate Yoga but with the public participation also symbolize collective strength with the government and society coming together to realize the vision of a healthy, empowered, and aware Delhi.

Gupta will lead the Yoga Day celebrations in the city from the banks of river Yamuna on June 21, while other Delhi ministers and MPs will take part in the Yoga practice and events across the 11 locations across the city, including Sports complexes at Prahladpur, Bharat Nagar, Cricket ground Sector- 6 Dwarka, Najafgarh Stadium, Hockey Stadium Ashok Nagar, Chhatrasal Stadium, Thyagraj Stadium, Sports Complexes at East Vinod Nagar, Jhilmil, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana.

The government has urged the people to connect with Yoga and try to make it a part of their lives to benefit from its positive effects in every domain.

Earlier, Gupta highlighted the growing importance of Ayurveda, stating that presently, people across the world are reposing their trust in India’s Ayurvedic wisdom.

She said Delhi has become a leading centre for treatment through this ancient system and lauded the institutions ranging from All India Institute of Ayurveda to various other government and private Ayurvedic hospitals.

They not only preserve the country’s cultural heritage but also advance the same.