Delhi CM rolls out ‘Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025’ with multiple measures to address AQI issues

With a focus on addressing the burning issue of Delhi’s air pollution, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday launched the government’s ‘Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025’, which has a host of measures covering different aspects of the problem and solutions designed to address the root causes.

According to the CM, the government’s vision is to make Delhi clean and healthy, while pointing out that the problem of air pollution directly affects people’s health.

The anti-pollution plan ‘Shuddh Hawa Sabka Adhikar – Pradushan Par Zordar Prahar’ includes multiple domain measures with involvement of different agencies that will share the responsibility towards ensuring that the city’s air is clean.

Gupta, while addressing a press conference shared that the Delhi government is inking MoUs with different science organisations, that are going to share latest innovations aimed towards reducing the pollution levels in the national capital.

She noted that very soon the city will witness trials of artificial rain to mitigate the increase in air pollution levels.

The CM emphasised that the air pollution issue is not just a two-month story, but a year-long affair , and therefore government has planned to deploy 1,000 water sprinklers and 140 anti-smog guns, which will continue to work throughout the year to curb the rise in pollutants, and will only rest during the monsoons.

As per Gupta, the government has installed mist sprayers on the poles across the 13 identified air pollution hotspots, that are going to be helpful in controlling the pollution levels.

In a new initiative, Gupta informed that under the anti-pollution plan 2025, the government is making it mandatory to install and operate anti-smog guns on specified high-rise buildings across the city, a step to counter the air pollution issue.

CM Gupta noted that construction and demolition waste is one of the biggest reasons behind the increase in air pollution, as it generates dust, and therefore to address the problem, the government has made it compulsory to register a construction site on the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) portal.

She informed that the construction sites will also have to comply with 14 points outlined by the pollution control agency.

The said that advanced technology will be used to identify flaws in the property which does not abide with the guidelines, and accordingly actions will be taken by the DPCC.

On being asked about whether the government will consider the Odd-Even scheme, the CM said that no such thing will be done to trouble the people, and steps that will actually make a difference on the ground will be taken.

She said that the odd-even scheme is like bothering people, and added that what will a family do in such a case if it has just one car?

In a bid to take action with regard to end-of life vehicles in the city, CM said the government is installing Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras (ANPR) at the entry points of the city, which will identify end-of-life vehicles as they come in their range.

These vehicles will soon be identified and stopped from plying on roads with the help of these cameras, she added.

The CM further informed that starting from November 1, any commercial vehicle that comes to Delhi from outside will have to be a BS6-compliant CNG or EV(electric vehicle).