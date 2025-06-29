Delhi CM Rekha Gupta offers prayers at Bankebihari temple in Vrindavan

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Bankebihari temple in Vrindavan along with her family members.

The Chief Minister had also performed Govardhan Parikrama.

Rekha Gupta reached the temple on Sunday morning to worship Thakurji and pray for peace. The temple priests accorded a grand welcome to her by presenting her Prasadi Patka and garland and offered her prasad of Thakurji.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said she has received blessings from Bankebihari.

Earlier, the Delhi CM reached the foothills of Govardhan in Mathura and performed the Saptoksi Parikrama of Lord Girirajji. After the worship of Giriraj Prabhu at Danaghati temple, she started Giriraj ji’s 21 km parikrama.

She said, “Giriraj ji’s parikrama gives peace to the soul and energy to the mind. This journey is a medium to connect with folk and culture. We all together should protect both our faith and nature.”