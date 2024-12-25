Delhi CM Atishi inaugurates Anand Vihar Flyover, calls it new milestone in Delhi’s progress

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, on Wednesday, inaugurated the Anand Vihar Flyover, marking a significant step forward towards the city’s infrastructural development, likely to benefit over 1.5 lakh commuters on a daily basis.

According to the Delhi government, the new 2.2 km, six-lane flyover is designed to alleviate the traffic woes of an important section of the city’s East and North-East regions.

CM Atishi said this flyover connects Anand Vihar to the Apsara Border, between the stretch where people from East Delhi and North-East Delhi used to face severe traffic issues. She said she was happy to announce that under the guidance of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government has built this remarkable flyover at this major traffic congestion point, which will give immense relief to lakhs of people.

The flyover is touted to save nearly 40,300 liters of petrol-diesel on a daily basis. As per CM’s claims, this will also reduce carbon emissions, which is equivalent to the air-cleaning capacity of around 5,900 trees.

It is also said that the flyover would save about 12 minutes per trip for around 1.5 lakh vehicles that are likely to use the same, and will also save 30,000 hours of manpower daily, and in totality saving around Rs 138 crore annually for the public.

Speaking on the occasion, Atishi congratulated the residents of the city, saying, “This new flyover will add a new dimension to Delhi’s progress. While in other governments, the cost and time for government projects escalate many times, Delhi’s honest government has completed this flyover at a cost lower than estimated.”

The CM mentioned that even after developing outstanding infrastructure and providing excellent facilities, presently Delhi is the only state in the country with a surplus budget.

She said the flyover is proof that if the government’s intent is clear, the public can be provided with every facility to improve their lives. “The estimated cost of the Anand Vihar flyover was Rs 372 crore. Had it been another government, the cost would have multiplied. But with the honest government of Delhi, this flyover was completed for Rs 347 crore, saving Rs 25 crore,” she said.