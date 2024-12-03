Delhi CM approves 5-year CAG audit of IGDTUW

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has approved a five-year audit of the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) to be conducted by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. The move aims to ensure financial accountability and transparency within the university.

Speaking on the initiative, CM Atishi stated, “This decision will bring transparency and accountability to the financial operations of IGDTUW. The audit will help identify and address any irregularities or financial mismanagement.”

She emphasized that improving the quality of education and ensuring efficient financial management are key priorities for the AAP government.

“The CAG audit will guarantee that taxpayers’ money is used appropriately and effectively,” she added.

Highlighting the significance of the decision, Atishi reiterated that fostering transparency and accountability in higher educational institutions aligns with the government’s commitment to enhancing educational standards and strengthening financial practices.

According to the Chief Minister, the CAG audit will include a detailed examination of all financial transactions and expenditures at IGDTUW, further promoting administrative transparency.

Previously, the Delhi government had initiated audits for 12 Delhi University colleges fully funded by the state following allegations of financial irregularities.