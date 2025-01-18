Delhi CEO Vaz appeals to people for active participation in Assembly polls

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi R Alice Vaz has appealed to the people of the national capital for their active participation in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Inaugurating ‘Aagaz-e-Voting’, a vibrant and energetic musical event at Central Park, Connaught Place, Vaz emphasised the importance of active citizen participation in the democratic process.

She appealed to the citizens of Delhi to celebrate the festival of democracy by exercising their right to vote.

“Your vote is your voice. Let us come together and make our vote count,” the CEO said.

The event aimed to engage citizens through music, fostering a sense of responsibility and enthusiasm for the elections. Central Park, bustling with energy and excitement, became a hub for civic engagement as people of all ages joined the initiative to reaffirm their commitment to democracy.

“Aagaz-e-Voting” is an initiative under the SVEEP programme aimed at maximising voter turnout and promoting informed voting. As the Assembly elections draw near, the event serves as a vital reminder of the crucial role each voter plays in shaping the state’s future.

It may be mentioned that earlier this week, the CEO flagged off a fleet of specially designed autos aiming to promote voter awareness ahead of the elections.

Elections for the 70-member Assembly will be held on February 5, and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.