Modi in the heart of Delhi: Shah on BJP’s big win in Assembly polls

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for the BJP’s remarkable victory in a triangular electoral battle in the Delhi Assembly polls after a hiatus of 27 years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the ”reign of lies” has ended in Delhi and this is the beginning of a new era of development and trust in Delhi.

Delhi Assembly polls saw a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Opposition parties BJP and Congress.

Advertisement

In a series of X posts, Shah said, “”Delhi ke Dil mein Modi (Modi in the heart of Delhi)”. The people of Delhi have worked to make Delhi Aapda-free by destroying the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ of lies, deceit and corruption. Delhi has taught such a lesson to those who break their promises, which will become an example for those who make false promises to the public across the country. This is the beginning of a new era of development and trust in Delhi.”

Advertisement

“The reign of lies has ended in Delhi… this is the defeat of ego and anarchy. This is a victory of Delhiites’ faith in ‘Modi’s guarantee’ and Modi ji’s vision of development,” the Union Home Minister said.

“Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for this tremendous mandate. Under the leadership of Modi ji, BJP is determined to fulfill all its promises and make Delhi the number 1 capital of the world,” he said.

“The people of Delhi told that the public cannot be misled by false promises again and again. With their votes, the public has responded to the dirty Yamuna, dirty drinking water, broken roads, overflowing sewers, and liquor vends open on every street,” Shah said.

“I heartily congratulate all the workers of BJP Delhi who worked day and night for this grand victory in Delhi. BJP National President JP Nadda and State President Virendra Sachdeva. Be it the respect for women, the self-respect of unauthorized colony residents or the immense possibilities of self-employment, Delhi will now become an ideal capital under the leadership of Modi ji,” the Union Home Minister added on X.

On BJP’s big win in the Assembly elections, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the party’s landslide victory in the polls is a victory of faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the policies of the party.

“The people of this country have faith in Modiji’s credibility and BJP’s politics of good governance and development,” the Defence Minister said in a post on X.

“After almost 27 years, the people of Delhi have given their trust and blessings to BJP. For this, I express my gratitude to the people of Delhi. To fulfill the resolve of a developed India, a developed Delhi is essential. After this victory, the double engine government will give new impetus to the development of Delhi,” Singh further said in the post.

Hailing the BJP’s win in the Delhi Assembly elections, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, “I salute the voters of Delhi… The real victory belongs to the citizens of Delhi. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s personal standing had eroded locally… The movement that stood against corruption became the most corrupt outfit itself. The people of Delhi deserved better… The resolve of Viksit Bharat will be implemented in Delhi also… In the coming three years Yamuna Bank will be transformed into something like Sabarmati Riverfront…”