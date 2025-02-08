Celebrations erupt at Delhi BJP office on party’s big win in assembly polls

Celebrations erupted at the Delhi BJP headquarters on Saturday in the wake of the saffron party’s historic victory in the assembly elections.

As soon as the trends initially indicated the saffron party’s lead in the assembly poll, scores of party workers started gathering at the state unit office, while later people also reached the headquarters.

Colorful scenes were visible as workers and supporters playing with colors, exchanged sweets and also extended good wishes as the party was going to form government after 26 years in the national capital.

The BJP workers and supporters danced on dhol beats, while also greeted Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and all other senior leaders who had already started arriving at the state unit office of the saffron party.

They waved party flags, while dancing to the dhol beats and raised positive slogans about their top leadership and their contribution in making the party clinch victory.

Amid the festive atmosphere, Delhi BJP chief met the hundreds of party workers and supporters who were celebrating.

Meanwhile, party supporters also reached the office, in a mood to celebrate the win.

Local politicians interacted with each other, greeting each other, as they exchanged pleasantries on the occasion.

However, the question still remains, as to who is going to be the BJP’s CM face for Delhi.

It will be interesting to see if someone from outside or a lesser-known figure emerges as a candidate.

More and more people kept arriving at the party state office, while the intensity of the celebrations also stepped up as people also played with colors.

Interestingly, people from different backgrounds could be seen apart from those associated with the party.

A man speaking to the newspaper who had come from the New Delhi area, expressed joy over Parvesh Verma’s victory from the seat, and mentioned that people are looking forward towards his representation from their area and also resolve issues.

People also said that they were not happy with the way Delhi government neglected civic issues, and while things turned worse during monsoons, making everyone face water logging.

A man who had travelled from outer Delhi, said that he had come to extend good wishes to the saffron party leaders over the win, and expressed hope that now the works in his area will not be stalled.