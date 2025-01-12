Delhi braces for intense winter chill as IMD predicts rain

A thick blanket of fog covered New Delhi on Sunday, as the city experienced a cold spell.

The minimum temperature recorded in the national capital was 12 degrees Celsius as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD has issued a warning of a wet spell in the city, with thunderstorms and hail expected later in the day.

Visuals from India Gate showed near-zero visibility in the national capital, with people seeking refuge in night shelters in Safdarjung to escape the harsh weather.

Vegpal Singh, a local said that people in the night shelters were providing two meals a day, along with proper bedding and blankets for the people staying there.

“The people who are taking refuge in the night shelters here are being provided with two-time meals and proper bed and blankets. If there are any medical treatments needed, we take them to AIIMS hospital which is nearby..” said Singh.

On January 11, light rain was witnessed in the national capital and the temperature dropped to 7.7 degrees Celsius, as per IMD.

Meanwhile, New Delhi and the National Capital Region were shrouded in thick fog. Similarly, cities like Kanpur and Gwalior also experienced dense fog.

In Kanpur, a group of elderly people was seen huddled around a bonfire. Raj Kumar, an auto driver, told ANI, “We face problems getting to work because it is so cold. Bonfires should at least be placed at the roundabouts.”

Sunil Kumar Gupta, Raj Kumar’s colleague, added, “There are a lot of problems arising due to the cold but the administration is not paying heed. It is still cold out there. What can we do about it? We are helpless.”

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in Delhi was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning.

No flight diversions or cancellations were reported at Indira Gandhi International Airport. However, several trains faced delays due to the foggy conditions.