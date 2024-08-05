Delhi BJP welcomes the SC decision on MCD’s aldermen

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s decision regarding alderman in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), State BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Monday that the apex court has given a conclusive and clear direction on the appointment of alderman in the MCD.

Sachdeva, while addressing a press conference here, said the system of aldermen in Delhi is not a new arrangement, and has been in place for many years.

He complained that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been continuously trying to undermine the constitutional rights of the lieutenant governor of Delhi ignoring the fact that there is a difference between Delhi and other states.

Pointing out that Delhi is a Union Territory, Sachdeva said alleged that AAP leaders have been creating a negative atmosphere and making inappropriate remarks for the past two years. The Supreme Court set the matter straight with its clarification in the matter.

The apex court’s decision has clarified the constitutional provisions of the amended Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

Hitting out at AAP leader and RS MP Sanjay Singh, Sachdeva claimed that his reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision is a sign of frustration and the Delhi BJP strongly condemns his statement.

He said that Singh has been a Parliamentarian for the past seven years and is aware of the jurisdictional boundaries, and yet his questioning of the top court’s verdict is condemnable, Sachdeva said.

He said although the AAP has been in power since 2013, it is still not ready to accept constitutional provisions.

Sachdeva charged the AAP with trying to use electoral majority as a weapon to disregard constitutional provisions.

Delhi BJP media head and spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, who was also at the press conference, expressed the hope th