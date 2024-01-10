Delhi BJP requests LG for probe into maintenance of CM house

Drawing the attention of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to an RTI report on the maintenance work at Delhi CM’s house, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva requested for an ACB or Vigilance inquiry into alleged irregularities in the matter.

In a letter to the LG on Wednesday, Sachdeva said according to the RTI report, between March 31, 2015 and 27 December 2022, Rs 29.56 crore has been paid to four contractors for maintenance works at the CM residence by the Public Works Department of the Delhi government.

The Delhi BJP chief apprised the LG that the RTI report was widely circulated in the mainstream and social media since Tuesday morning and claimed that the authenticity of the same has not yet been denied by the Delhi government.

Advertisement

He said from the silence of the government on the matter, one thing is confirmed the information provided by the RTI could to be true.

Sachdeva also mentioned to the LG stating that the RTI was issued recently on 29 December 2023. The report also a mention of four contractors, and the amounts given to them for civil, plumbing, electrical & sewerage maintenance work by PWD, which is exorbitant. It seems that kind of money for such work was a bit too high.

The Delhi BJP requested the LG to order an inquiry into the matter through the anti-corruption branch or the Vigilance Department.