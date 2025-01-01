Delhi BJP MPs’ memo to Gadkari proposing projects to address pollution, traffic jams

All seven MPs from Delhi called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday and presented a memorandum proposing four new projects aimed at reducing pollution, congestion, and traffic jams in the national capital.

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra, who is the MP from East Delhi, later addressed a press conference to share the details of the memorandum and its proposals. He said the measures proposed would not only ease commuting for the residents in the city but also help regulate the number of vehicles entering Delhi from neighbouring state.

Malhotra highlighted the adverse impact of rising pollution with the residents of Delhi forced to breathe in toxic air, and the loss of time and fuel due to traffic congestion. He informed that the BJP MPs from Delhi collectively devised and proposed the four major reform projects to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Sharing details of the proposed projects, the minister said they include a proposed tunnel from Shiv Murti to Nelson Mandela, which would reduce travel time to just 7-8 minutes.

The second project he mentioned is to connect the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway to KMP Expressway, which would allow travelers heading to Katra or Amritsar to bypass Delhi and directly access the airport or Gurgaon.

The minister mentioned connecting Urban Extension Road-2 (UER) with Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, which is expected to provide a direct route for vehicles traveling from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh and Noida without entering the city.

Lastly, he mentioned the proposal on extension of UER-2 near Alipur, connecting it with Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Tronica City, which would offer an alternative route for vehicles heading to Uttar Pradesh, avoiding entry into Delhi.

Malhotra said the Union minister assured them of considering the proposals and an appropriate action to be taken soon. He added that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister Gadkari’s leadership, 55,000 km of national highways have been constructed in the past decade.

All the MPs, including Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogendra Chandolia, Praveen Khandelwal, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, and Bansuri Swaraj, along with Vice Chairman of New Delhi Municipal Council Kuljit Chahal were present during the press conference.