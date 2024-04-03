Delhi BJP issues defamation notice to Atishi for her allegation of poaching

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi unit President Virendra Sachdeva said here on Wednesday that a defamation notice has been sent to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi by the party’s media chief Praveen Shankar Kapoor over her claim that she was being pressured to join BJP through her close aide.

The BJP leader accused the Delhi minister of trying to mislead the public by apprehending her possible arrest along with Saurabh Bharadwaj, Raghav Chadha, and Durgesh Pathak. He said if she does not file an apology to the party, defamation case will be filed against her immediately for the the humiliation caused to the BJP and its workers.

The Delhi BJP chief said the AAP leader is given to making baseless allegations, and her claim is false and fabricated.

The notice issued to Atishi asked her to name the person who contacted her. It noted that no information was provided by her on who and when contacted her, and whether the person she was referring to was an acquaintance. At whose instance and where the conversation took place is also not disclosed, BJP leader said.

The Delhi BJP chief accused the ruling dispensation in Delhi of making up such stories about arrests of its leaders whenever the AAP is cornered in political circumstances.

On Tuesday, the AAP leader claimed that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) was planning to arrest more AAP leaders including Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak Raghav and herself. She alleged that she was given an ultimatum to join the saffron party, or prepare to be arrested.

The AAP leader said, “I have been approached to join the BJP through a personal contact. I have been told either to join the BJP and save my political career or get arrested in the next one month.”

She further said, “An individual very close to me told me that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made up his mind to put every AAP leader in jail. Starting with Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, now they have arrested Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. But now they want to arrest another four top leaders — me, Raghav Chadha, Durgesh Pathak and Saurabh Bharadwaj,” she had said on Tuesday.