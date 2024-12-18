Delhi BJP chief alleges fake caste certificate racket under AAP govt

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, on Wednesday, alleged that fake caste certificates are being issued under the Delhi government to grab the reservation benefits meant for Dalits.

Addressing a press conference, Sachdeva said the suspicion over the role of MLAs in the scam necessitated a CBI inquiry. He cited reports about the easily accessible fake caste certificates and Aadhaar cards in the national capital and West Delhi in particular in this regard.

He said a team of lawyers was set up to investigate the claims. The initial probe into the complaints from the Dwarka constituency revealed eight fake caste certificates issued by the Tehsildar’s office. Seven of them were based on fake Aadhaar cards.

According to the BJP’s state unit chief, the party’s investigation also revealed that the fake certificate holders used them to secure jobs, educational opportunities, and other benefits, which, he claimed, is something not possible without political patronage. He said eight fake certificates issued by the Tehsildar’s office in Dwarka in a short span of time would not have been possible without political backing. It is impossible for any official to issue fake caste certificates without the knowledge of the MLA and the government.

Accusing the AAP government of deceiving all sections of society, he underscored the urgency of an investigation into the whole matter.

Advocate Shri Satya Ranjan, who was also present at the press conference, added that these cases follow a discernible pattern, indicating a premeditated conspiracy. They reflect abuse of state machinery and the misuse of power by those holding prominent government positions. The acts involve forgery, fraud, creating and using fake documents, criminal conspiracy, and cheating.

The lawyer said it is not a mistake, but a deliberate and fraudulent manipulation, leading to the misuse of resources and denial of rightful benefits to genuine Dalit candidates.

He said that production of such fake documents erodes public trust in governance and constitutes clear criminal offenses under relevant sections of law, and it is critical to identify culprits and the matter must be thoroughly probed, so the guilty can be punished.