Delhi BJP accuses Kejriwal of misleading public on probe against CM

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday accused AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal of spreading falsehoods and rumours about an alleged investigation against Chief Minister Atishi in the Transport Department of Delhi.

On December 25, Kejriwal had claimed that CM Atishi might be arrested in a fabricated case by central agencies at the behest of the BJP.

Refuting these allegations, Sachdeva stated that Delhi’s Additional Chief Secretary (Transport), Prashant Goyal, had issued an administrative note to CM Atishi, confirming that no investigation was underway in her department.

“This note exposes Kejriwal’s false claims of a conspiracy to arrest Atishi over alleged wrongdoing in the Transport Department,” Sachdeva said during a press conference.

The BJP leader further alleged that Kejriwal habitually spreads lies to intimidate and confuse his party colleagues. “In this case, Kejriwal’s baseless claim about an investigation against CM Atishi has backfired,” Sachdeva remarked.

He criticized Kejriwal for politicizing the Chief Minister’s position and now embroiling Atishi in unnecessary controversies.

According to Sachdeva, Delhi voters have grown disillusioned with AAP and are ready to bid farewell to Kejriwal’s leadership.

The Delhi BJP chief also dismissed Kejriwal’s concerns about the BJP’s leadership vision, stating, “The BJP operates under collective leadership, unlike AAP, where all faces are tainted by controversy.”

Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of neglecting development in Delhi, alleging, “Over the past ten years, Kejriwal has failed to deliver a single new school, college, or hospital, and has stalled public transport development, worsening pollution and lacking any vision for progress.”

The BJP leader also highlighted alleged corruption scandals under Kejriwal’s leadership, including the liquor scam and the controversial construction of Sheesh Mahal, the official CM residence.

“Kejriwal should first answer Delhiites about the corruption and misgovernance during his decade-long rule,” Sachdeva concluded.