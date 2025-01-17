Delhi Assembly polls: BJP allocates two seats to NDA allies

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has allotted two seats to its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls on February 5.

While JD(U) will contest from the Burari seat, LJP will fight the poll from the Deoli assembly seat.

The BJP on Thursday released its fourth list of nine candidates for the polls, thus declaring 68 of the 70 names, leaving two seats for its allies.

While JD(U) has announced Shailendra Kumar as its candidate from Burari, the LJP (RV) is likely to field a candidate from Deoli.

Both the JD(U) and LJP (Ram Vilas), with a stronghold in Bihar that goes to polls this year, are key partners in the BJP-NDA.

The BJP also named nine more candidates for the elections to the 70-member assembly, fielding Shikha Rai and Anil Vashishth from Greater Kailash and Babarpur, respectively.

The Congress had already declared 68 candidates out of Delhi’s 70 assembly seats. The ruling AAP has already declared its candidates for all 70 seats.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats.

Earlier, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari attacked ruling AAP on the Yamuna cleaning issue.

“… AAP does the work of buying & selling; I pray to the people of Delhi to send such parties off… Arvind Kejriwal does not have any right to ask for votes, as he did not keep his word of cleaning Yamuna,” the BJP leader said.

Taking a dig at AAP national convenor, Chairperson of Delhi State Haj Committee and BJP leader, Kausar Jahan said, “As per the affidavit Arvind Kejriwal submitted to the Election Commission, his and his wife’s collective net worth is Rs 4 crore 36 lakh. I want to ask Arvind Kejriwal- When will the ‘Aam Aadmis’ of Delhi become such a ‘Crorepati Aam Aadmi?’ I have full faith that the BJP will form their government in Delhi.”

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “People won’t believe their lies…we have assured and will announce in our election manifesto as well about the schemes…if the state government doesn’t cooperate, then things won’t move forward. In the last 10 years, the Delhi government hasn’t let central government schemes be implemented in Delhi…they are doing vote bank politics. All the schemes that have been stuck, we will resume everything once we come to power…the illegal colonies, under the PM-UDAY Yojana, being given ownership…all colonies will be approved, some relaxation of norms will be done…we will do all these works once we come to power…

Congress also attacked AAP, saying that BJP and Congress are progressing with strength, prompting Kejriwal to attack both parties.

“In the last 11 years, what has AAP done except play the blame game?… If you look at the recent Haryana elections, AAP helped the BJP by cutting the votes of Congress. AAP does this in every state… In the last phase of the election campaigns, Arvind Kejriwal can see that BJP and Congress are progressing with strength; that is why he’s attacking both parties,” Congress leader Mumtaz Patel said.

After Samjawadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, part of the INDIA bloc, extended his support to AAP in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, Congress MP Imran Masood said that it is his ‘personal opinion.’

“…This is his decision…if he says something about Uttar Pradesh, then I can speak on it. If he says that in Uttar Pradesh, they (SP) will go alone, then we can respond to that… He has also said just because he is supporting AAP for Delhi elections doesn’t mean that he is against Congress… 43 seats (in Uttar Pradesh) were won because of Rahul Gandhi’s name,” Congress MP Imran Masood said.

Delhi Minister and AAP candidate from the Greater Kailash Assembly seat, Saurabh Bharadwaj, said that Delhi elections have become a big black spot for democracy.

“For any democratic country, where the foundation of democracy is 75-80 years old, the election process is considered very sacred. Every process under the complete electoral process is videographed. Under that process, today shoes, sarees, and bedsheets are being distributed in Delhi. Today the Delhi Assembly election has become a big black spot for democracy,” Bharadwaj said.

Punjab CM and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann said, “…People are coming here on their own; we are not paying them for coming here… It means that people have made up their minds. Delhi is ready to write a story for the fourth time–a story of truth and honesty… We will list out our works before the people. We won’t say that we will do this or that, we will list out what we did. We do the politics of work… Going by the atmosphere that has formed, I can say that AAP kisi survey mein nahi aati, sarkar mein hi aati hai…”

“They will maintain their record. It would be zero (seats) this time too,” he added.