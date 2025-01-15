Delhi Assembly: BJP candidates Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma, Satish Upadhyay file nomination

BJP MLA candidate Ramesh Bidhuri filed nomination papers from Kalkaji assembly constituency, in the presence of Union Minister & party leader Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday.

Bidhuri told reporters, “The issues (for the Assembly elections) are road connectivity, water issues, sewerage issues…The ‘AAP-da’ that the people of Govindpuri and Kalkaji have been suffering for the last 4 years especially, we will raise those issues…We are contesting elections so that people can avail their rights and to make Delhi free from ‘AAP-da’…”

AAP National Convenor & candidate from New Delhi Assembly seat, Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife and party workers marched to file his nomination papers for Assembly elections. Earlier, Kejriwal along with his wife offered prayers at Pracheen Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place. He will be facing BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Congress’s Sandeep Dikshit in the elections.

On the Centre authorising ED to prosecute him in alleged liquor scam case, Kejriwal said, ” Woh uss tarah se chunav lad rahe hain, hum is tarah se chunav lad rahe hain…( They are contesting the elections that way, we are contesting the elections this way..)”.

BJP candidate Parvesh Verma along with his supporters went to the District Magistrate’s office and filed his nomination from the New Delhi constituency.

Expressing confidence, Verma said, “This nomination has been filed for development. BJP will certainly win from the New Delhi seat…”

BJP MLA candidate from Malviya Nagar, Satish Upadhyay held a roadshow where Boxer & party leader Vijender Singh also present. Later, Upadhyay filed his nomination for Delhi Assembly elections.