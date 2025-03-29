Decomposed body of 35-year-old woman found in Shahdara flat; landlord detained

The decomposed body of a 35-year-old woman, discovered in a flat in Satyam Enclave, Vivek Vihar, Shahdara, has been identified as Anjali, police confirmed on Saturday.

Further investigation revealed that the deceased was a resident of Ludhiana, Punjab.

Advertisement

Speaking to a news agency about the case, Shahdara’s Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Neha Yadav, said, “We received a call about a foul smell emanating from a house at 118 A, Satyam Enclave, Jhilmil Colony. These are DDA flats in Vivek Vihar.”

Advertisement

Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Vivek Vihar Police Station, and a police team was immediately dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival, officers found the house locked from the outside and noticed traces of blood near the back of the door. Upon further inspection, they discovered the woman’s body inside a bag, wrapped in a blanket, and concealed in the bed’s storage compartment. The body was intact and not dismembered, sources confirmed.

As part of the investigation, the police have detained the landlord, Vivekanand Mishra, aged between 50 and 60, for questioning.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for the murder, officials said.