Customs seizes gold from three passengers at IGIA

Delhi customs have seized about 440 grams of gold from three passengers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

According to Customs officials, they were holding Uzbekistani passports and travelled to Delhi from Almaty (Kazakhstan) on Thursday. Based on specific intelligence, they were intercepted at the exit of green channel. But during x-ray of baggage, no suspicious images were noticed.

However, on unusual behavior they were taken inside the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) room for personal search. During personal search and interrogation they confessed to have concealed eight irregular shaped gold metal pieces in solid form, in their rectum cavity, the officials said. They voluntarily ejected the same, which found to be collectively weighing around 439 grams, they added.

All three have been detained under relevant sections of law, the customs official said. Earlier on November 29, Customs had seized gold in the form of chemical paste hidden in the strip of the traveler’s underwear at IGIA. The passenger had arrived from Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) to Delhi via Kuwait and was intercepted after crossing the Green Channel of Customs.

During interrogation, he confessed to having concealed gold in chemical paste form in the strip of the underwear worn by him as he was wearing a pair of them.