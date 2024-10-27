CSIR leads mass cleanliness drive at New Delhi Railway Station

As part of the ongoing Special Campaign 4.0, the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), in coordination with the Northern Railways, carried out a cleanliness drive at the New Delhi Railway Station.

The partnership between CSIR and Indian Railways exemplifies a unified effort towards achieving the goals of Special Campaign 4.0 under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Dr N Kalaiselvi, the DG, CSIR and Mahesh Yadav, Station Director, New Delhi Railway Station led the cleanliness drive.

During the event, the Safai Mitras of New Delhi Railway Station were felicitated by CSIR, underscoring CSIR’s appreciation for the contributions of sanitation workers in maintaining public cleanliness.

During the drive, the Northern Railways demonstrated its various advanced motorised equipment and cleaning systems to maintain cleanliness at the railway station.

In a bid to promote environmental sustainability, DG, CSIR and Secretary, DSIR; Joint Secretary, CSIR, and Director, CSIR-IMMT spearheaded a plantation drive.

This effort was aligned with CSIR’s ongoing initiatives #Plant4Mother and #EkPedMaaKeNaam, aimed at increasing green cover and fostering ecological balance.

The CSIR team also performed a skit showcasing CSIR’s contributions including its collaboration with the Indian Railways and many technologies, especially those related to waste management.

The event was presided by Dr N Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR and Secretary DSIR along with the participation of Mahendra Kumar Gupta, Joint Secretary (Admin.), Dr. Ramanuj Narayan, Director, CSIR-IMMT, Mayank Mathur, Chief Scientist and Nodal Officer, Special Campaign 4.0, Dr AS Nirmala Devi, Principal Scientist and Deputy Nodal Officer and other dignitaries from CSIR.

From Northern Railway, Mahesh Yadav, Station Director and other dignitaries participated in the event and extended their support.