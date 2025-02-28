UP govt officials begin 15-day special cleanliness drive at Mahakumbh Mela grounds

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mahakumbh 2025 not only showcased its spiritual grandeur but also set new records in cleanliness. In line with his vision, a 15-day special cleanliness drive has been launched following the conclusion of the festival.

During the conclusion of Mahakumbh, CM Adityanath honoured sanitation workers for their relentless service and directed officials to ensure that the Mahakumbh Mela grounds remain clean and pristine. The drive is being spearheaded by Special Officer Akanksha Rana, with Swachhata Mitras and Ganga Sewa Doots actively participating in restoring the sanctity of the site.

Over the next 15 days, Sangam ghats, Mela ground roads, and permanent as well as temporary infrastructure will be thoroughly cleaned.

As the world’s largest human congregation, Mahakumbh 2025 witnessed over 66 crore devotees taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. More than 15,000 sanitation workers and 2,000 Ganga Sewa Doots played a crucial role in maintaining hygiene and cleanliness throughout the festival.

To sustain this cleanliness even after Mahakumbh, the CM has instructed the need for continued sanitation efforts in and around the Prayagraj region, ensuring that pilgrims visiting after the festival can experience a clean and sacred environment.

Following the Chief Minister’s directives, Special Officer Akanksha Rana initiated the cleanliness drive on Friday. The campaign will focus on thorough cleaning of the Sangam ghats, Mahakumbh mela rounds, temples, and roads (both permanent and temporary).

Additionally, 1.5 lakh temporary toilets installed during the festival will be dismantled and removed. All waste generated during the festival is being systematically processed and disposed of at the Baswar plant in Naini.

Furthermore, temporary pipelines laid by the Urban and Rural Water Corporation, streetlights installed by the electricity department, and tents and pavilions used by saints, monks, and Kalpvasis are also being dismantled as part of the clean-up. The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation is actively working to enhance greenery and sanitation in the city to maintain its aesthetic and environmental appeal.