CPM stages protest over price rise

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday staged a protest against rising inflation and an increase in the prices of LPG gas amidst the Covid pandemic in the country.

CPM state secretariat member Prem Gautam said the Covid pandemic had resulted in many people losing their jobs but the Centre government instead of providing relief was imposing a financial burden on the people by increasing the prices of LPG gas.

“Not only LPG gas but the Centre government had increased prices of petroleum products over 22 times which was the highest in the country despite low prices of crude oil in the international market,” he added.

He stated that the hikes had resulted in a spike in prices of essential commodities such as edible oil, daily need items and ration in government depots.

He urged the Union government to increase subsidies on LPG gas and make efforts to reduce prices of daily need items to provide relief to the common man in the pandemic.