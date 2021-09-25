CPI (M) politburo demands judicial inquiry into police brutalities in Assam, compensation for those killed and injured

The CPI (M) today condemned alleged police brutalities in the Dholpur-Gorukhuti area in the Darrang district of Assam and demanded a judicial inquiry under a sitting judge of the Guwahati High Court.

The party politburo said two persons were killed in direct police firing and several others were injured.

In the name of evicting “suspected illegal migrants” from Government land, the Assam State Government has unleashed violence against citizens of India, poor peasants who have been tilling the land for decades, the CPI (M) said.

The entire programme is communally designed and is an outright assault on the constitutional guarantee of equality and security for all citizens of India, the party said.

The horrific brutalities on the peasants captured on camera require immediate action against the police personnel involved, the party said.

The CPI (M) has demanded an end to all evictions. It has supported the efforts of the secular and democratic forces in Assam to expose and fight back the “communal politics” of the BJP, the politburo said.

Earlier, the Assam units of the CPI, CPI (M), CPI (ML), Asom Gana Morcha, and RJD met at the State Office of the CPI under the chairmanship of CPI (M) State Secretary Deben Bhattacharyya and condemned the inhuman eviction drive by the State administration at Dholpur-Gorukhuti area.