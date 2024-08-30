Cop injured in a bid to kill self with service pistol; under treatment at hospital

A head Constable in the Delhi Police on Thursday suffered a serious injury while in a bid to commit suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol, the police said.

According to the police, at around 2 pm, Head Constable Surender suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound on his head with his service pistol.

The cop was posted at Police Station Paharganj, and during the time of the injury, he was inside the barracks of the police station. Following the incident, he was admitted to the hospital.

Advertisement

The police added that he is currently undergoing treatment and his condition remains critical.

The cop belonged to Rewari, Haryana. His family members have been informed about the incident, it stated.

The police have launched an inquiry into the matter and accordingly, action will be taken.

It is not clear about the reasons which led the cop to take such a step, added an official.