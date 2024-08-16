Congress to protect interest of SCs/STs through Samvidhan Rakshak campaign

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Friday said his party would protect the interest of SCs/STs and Backward classes from the alleged attacks of the BJP through its Samvidhan Rakshak campaign,which will be carried out in all the 70 Assembly constituencies in the national capital.

Speaking at the launch of the Samvidhan Rakshak Campaign along with senior party leaders including Ajay Maken at the Constitution Club here, he said, “For the past 10 years, the SCs, STs and the Backward communities are being subjected to attacks and subjugation by the BJP in Delhi and all across the country to deprive them of the rights and privileges given to them in the Constitution, and weaken these communities in every possible manner. ”

He said the Congress party, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, had mounted an aggressive Save Constitution campaign for protecting the rights and previleges ensured them in the Constitution.

Advertisement

He alleged due to the authoritarian ways of the BJP, the atmosphere in the country has been vitiated and polluted, and the Constitution was under threat.

Speaking on the occasion, Congress treasurer Maken said, “Party president Mallikarjun Kharge and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Gandhi have been waging a relentless battle to save the Constitution from BJP’s attacks and its concerted attempts to undermine the Constitution.”

He further said, “Rahul Gandhi has been raising issues concerning the people from streets to Parliament, which had its echo all across the country, creating great awareness among the people for the need to Save the Constitution, as the BJP has been snatching away the rights of the poor people.”

“It is necessary to save the Constitution to save democracy as the BJP was making every attempt to undermine both. It is necessary to increase the number of Samvidhan Rakshaks and Delhi should take the lead,” Maken said.

Chairman of the Congress’ SC Department Rajesh Lilothia said, “A national programme with Samvidhan Rakshaks from across the country will be held at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi on 26th November, 2024 to save the Constitution of India.”