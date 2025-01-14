Cong releases 3rd list of 16 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls

The Congress party on Tuesday released the 3rd list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi.

According to a communiqué issued by the Congress General Secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal, the party’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has selected the candidates.

The Congress fielded Dharam Pal Lakda as its nominee from Mundka Assembly constituency, while Krishna Tirath from Patel Nagar.

Among other candidates included Rajesh Gupta from Kirari, Kunwar Karan Singh from Model Town, Prem Sharma from Hari Nagar, Harbani Kaur from Janakpuri, Mange Ram from Palam, Ariba Khan from Okhla, Kamal Arora from Gandhi Nagar, Jagat Singh from Shahdara and Bheesham Sharam from Ghonda Assembly seat.

Elections to the 70-member Assembly in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, the AAP won 62 Assembly seats and the BJP eight. In 2015 polls, the AAP bagged 67 seats and the BJP won only three seats.

The Congress drew a blank in both the Assembly polls.