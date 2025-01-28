Cong leader Udit Raj says BJP conspiring to oppress Dalits

In reaction to the dharma sansad organized at Mahakumbh demanding the formation of Sanatan board, Congress leader Udit Raj on Tuesday alleged it as a conspiracy to undermine the people belonging to the Dalit community.

He called it a conspiracy to replace the Constitution and alleged the saffron party of being behind it.“The Maha Kumbh has been organised with the money of the government. Oxfam has made it clear that the common people pay the highest taxes in the country. The Kumbh is being organised with the money of the Bahujans and saints are flourishing and a conspiracy is being hatched against them,’ he said.

“Is the Kumbh organised for faith or to change the Constitution? The saints gathered in the Kumbh are making a new Constitution to make a Hindu nation. Indirectly, the BJP is hatching this conspiracy,” Raj wrote on X.

This came after a Dharma Sansad, which began on Monday under the leadership of Devkinandan Thakur, announced the formation of the Sanatan Board. The government has been asked to hand over property worth thousands of crores and 200 temples to the board.

The Central Sanatan Board will be responsible for the operation, management, protection, and monitoring of these properties, similar to how the Waqf Board works for mosques, tombs, and dargahs, Thakur said .