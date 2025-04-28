Sehrawat slams Devender Yadav, questions law and order in Congress-ruled Karnataka, Telangana

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat on Monday criticized Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav’s statement questioning the police protection provided to BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva, who has been receiving repeated threats, alleging it reflects the Congress leader’s “petty mindset.”

Sehrawat stated that leaders active in the socio-political sphere across all political parties often face threats, and local police, after assessing the risks, provide appropriate security cover to them.

Advertisement

The BJP MP further asserted that before questioning Delhi’s law and order situation, Yadav must clarify whether law and order in Congress-ruled Karnataka and Telangana is poor, as Congress leaders there, such as DK Shivakumar and B Mahesh Kumar Goud, have also been provided high-level security.

Advertisement

Sehrawat added that Congress leaders should remember that it was their own party that provided ‘Z+’ security for nearly 35 years to individuals accused of the Sikh massacre such as Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler.