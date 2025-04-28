Delhi Police bust fake ID card racket in Chandni Mahal; 3 arrested

The Delhi Police on Monday busted a major fake identity card racket in the Chandni Mahal area of the Central district, recovering a large quantity of forged documents, officials said.

The racket was involved in creating fake birth certificates and using counterfeit rubber thumb impressions and iris scanners to fraudulently update demographic details on Aadhaar cards, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsh Vardhan.

The accused were operating a systematic racket, using multiple shops to create and forge documents with the help of image-editing software, the officer added.

The action followed a tip-off received by a patrolling team at Turkman Gate about a person engaged in the illegal updating of Aadhaar details using forged documents and impersonated biometric data at a shop located at 1054, Gate Ram Kishan Das.

Acting on the specific input, a team raided the premises and apprehended one individual identified as Ashish, along with seizing a large number of forged documents, including fake PAN cards, voter ID cards, birth certificates, and educational marksheets.

Ashish later revealed that two associates, Toshif and Feroz, were operating from a nearby shop where they prepared forged documents. Both were subsequently arrested, the official said.

Accordingly, an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 34 of the Aadhaar Act was registered at the Chandni Mahal Police Station.

The accused were preparing forged birth certificates, PAN cards, voter ID cards, and other documents to facilitate fraudulent demographic updates in Aadhaar records.

The Aadhaar software was manipulated using duplicate thumb impressions and pre-recorded iris scans of genuine operators.

The forged documents, such as birth certificates and PAN cards, were used as supplementary proof to support requests for changes like date of birth updates during Aadhaar modifications.