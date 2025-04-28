Mayor launches ‘Swachh Dilli Abhiyan’ to boost citywide cleanliness

Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh on Monday launched the “Swachh Dilli Abhiyan” to enhance the cleanliness of the city.

The move came after a meeting with councillors from all 12 zones of the MCD, with two councillors representing each zone.

As part of the initiative, a three-month-long cleanliness drive will be undertaken, involving the cleaning of roads, parks, and the desilting of drains to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon season.

The campaign will see active participation from all councillors, officials, area MLAs, and civic agencies working together to achieve the goal of a cleaner Delhi.

The Abhiyan aims not only to improve the aesthetic appeal of the city but also to enhance the overall quality of life for its residents.

Mayor Singh said that the Swachh Dilli Abhiyan was further discussed with the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, during which senior officials made valuable suggestions to ensure the effective implementation of the drive.

With the collective efforts of civic bodies, officials, and community participation, the initiative is expected to bring about a significant transformation in Delhi’s cleanliness and environmental standards, he added.

Moreover, the Mayor urged citizens to actively participate in the campaign by adopting good waste management practices, reporting irregularities, and contributing to the cleanliness drive.