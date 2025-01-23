Cong dubs AAP ‘Alcohol Affected Party’ over liquor scam

The Congress on Thursday dubbed the ruling AAP as “Alcohol Affected Party” over the alleged liquor scam, and said it has “ruined” the national capital through alcohol.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s city office along with Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, Congress’ chairman of Media and Publicity Department Pawan Khera, referring to alleged liquor scam, said, “We all know that alcohol is injurious to health and its addiction ruins a person, his family and society. But the addiction of making money from alcohol ruins not just the individual and society, but the entire city.”

He shared a purported audio clip of AAP MLAs conversation on the alleged liquor scam.

Attacking the AAP, the Congress leader said, “We all have seen how ‘Alcohol Affected Party’ has ruined the entire Delhi through alcohol. We are presenting an audio in which AAP MLA from Narela Sharad Chauhan is telling how the (former Delhi) Education minister and excise minister of his party committed a scam.”

Slamming former chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, he said, “Kejriwal used to say that he has medicine for every disease. We did not see medicine, but we did see liquor brokerage, in which the entire (AAP) government was immersed.”

“Arvind Kejriwal came to power by raising the slogan of clean politics, but his reality is now in front of you. It has never happened in the history of India that a Chief Minister committed a scam at the national and international level,” Khera said.

Echoing similar sentiments, the Delhi Congress chief accused the AAP government that it has benefited not only the top leadership but also its other colleagues.

“Today, unemployment and drug addiction are a big issue among the youth of Delhi. This is very worrying for Delhi,” Yadav said.