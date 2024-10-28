Cong announces ‘Delhi Nyay Yatra’ ahead of assembly polls

Ahead of the assembly polls, the Delhi unit of the Congress on Monday announced that it would hold a Delhi Nyay Yatra starting from November 8.

Addressing the media at the Constitution Club, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said that the month-long Nyay Yatra, emulating the “historic” over 4,000 km Bharat Jodo Yatra of former national chief of the party, Rahul Gandhi from Kanyakumari to Srinagar to “protect the Constitution and save Democracy,” will begin from the Gandhi Samadhi at Rajghat on November 8.

“Delhi Nyay Yatra will be held in four phases. The first phase will start from Chandni Chowk and cover 16 Assembly segments before concluding at Shalimar Bagh. It will be held from November 8 to 13,” he said.

Yadav said the second phase will be held from November 15 to 20, covering 18 Assembly segments from Karawal Nagar to Jangpura, third phase from November 22 to 27, from Badarpur to Dwarka and it will cover 16 Assembly segments.

The Delhi Congress chief said the fourth and last phase will be held from November 29 to December 4 from Hari Nagar to Timarpur, covering 20 Assemblies.

He said that around 250-300 Congress workers will participate in the Yatra in each segment round the clock, with night halts at Ambedkar Bhawan, Karol Bagh-1, Dilshad Garden-2, Kalkaji and Rajouri Garden.

Outlining the aim and objective of the Nyay Yatra, Yadav said that the Congress workers will closely interact with the people to understand their problems and find solutions to their long-standing issues.

Attacking the AAP government in Delhi, Yadav said, “In the past 11 years none of the issues affecting the people was addressed by the AAP government, which came to power by making rosy promises, but ended up looting the public without fulfilling any of the promises.”

Elections to 70 Assembly seats in Delhi are scheduled to be held early next year.