Comprehensive arrangements for Ram Navami in Ayodhya

Following the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla, adequate arrangements are underway in the temple of his birthplace for the upcoming celebration of Ram Navami.

Acting upon the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, both the Chief Secretary and the DGP are personally overseeing the meticulous preparations for the event scheduled on April 17 in Ayodhya.

The government is diligently finalizing arrangements for the anticipated large influx of devotees converging in Ayodhya, particularly for sacred baths in the holy Saryu river.

Due to multiple instances of drowning in the Saryu river while bathing, the authorities have implemented extensive measures for Ram Navami.

Six more fibre motor boats will be deployed in the Saryu River to enhance safety and security measures as part of these efforts.

Thousands of devotees are expected to converge upon Ayodhya from across the nation for pilgrimage, prayers, and ceremonial baths in the holy Saryu River during Chaitra Shukla Navami, also known as Ram Navami.

This marks the first Ram Navami following the sacred consecration of Shri Ram Lalla. With such a significant event, Ayodhya is bracing for potentially massive crowds.

As numerous individuals seek spiritual rejuvenation through participation, stringent security measures have been implemented to mitigate potential risks.

The fleet of fiber motor boats patrolling the river has been bolstered in light of this.

Four boats were deployed initially during the Pran Pratistha ceremony on January 22, and now, in anticipation of increased footfall, an additional six fiber motor boats have been enlisted.

Water police in-charge Rube Pratap Maurya said that as the crowd increases, the number of boats will also be increased.

Water police incharge reported the installation of a 40-horsepower motor in the fibre boat. Stringent security measures have been implemented, urging caution among bathers to heed safety protocols.

Additionally, the administration has erected barricades in the river to prevent unauthorized access. Constable Nityanand, operating the boat, emphasized its swift response capability in emergencies, noting its six-seater capacity and commendable speed.