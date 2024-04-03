Collective fast against Kejriwal’s arrest on Sunday: AAP

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday announced that AAP leaders including MLAs, MPs and others will observe a collective fast on the coming Sunday

at the iconic Jantar Mantar in the national capital as a mark of protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with

the excise policy case.

The party also urged all those people who support Kejriwal, to be a part of the collective fast on Sunday, April 7 nationwide.

Rai, appealing to the people, said that if they were in support of the AAP convener and wanted to save the Constitution and democracy, then wherever they were, they must be part of the collective fast.

Advertisement

The Delhi minister said that the programme was not restricted to any political party, and requested that members of all the parties and organisations should participate and fast at their homes, villages, neighborhoods, blocks, tehsils, and at the district levels.

He further said that during the collective fasting, those taking part will listen to the hymn “Raghupati Raghav-Raja Ram”, and also pray for Kejriwal, that he gets strength to continue his fight.

Rai asked people to share the pictures of their fasting from wherever they were on a website the party has recently created in support of Kejriwal.

Speaking on AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s bail in the liquor policy case granted by the Supreme Court, Rai claimed that it is a defeat for BJP’s conspiracy and tyranny, and added that ‘the probe agency has no evidence’, is the truth of the alleged liquor case.

“Sanjay Singh’s bail has clarified that all AAP leaders, including CM Arvind Kejriwal, were falsely arrested,” Delhi minister claimed further.

The AAP Delhi state convenor further alleged in the press conference that ”the Modi government, for the past two years, has been running a conspiracy to eliminate the Aam Aadmi Party and its chief by orchestrating a fake liquor scam in Delhi”.

He further accused the ruling dispensation at the Centre of using the central probe agencies like the ED and the CBI as tools to systematically arrest each leader of the AAP, on the basis of false allegations.

With regard to Sanjay Singh’s bail , he claimed that ED found nothing in six months and there was nothing left for the agency to say in front of the court on Tuesday.

He further claimed saying that, “In protest against CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, the entire country gathered at Ramlila Maidan.There is a growing voice of dissent across the country against the

Delhi CM’s arrest. Some people are speaking openly, while others are silently questioning whether this is becoming too much. Everyone is saying that this is the peak of injustice and tyranny, and the country’s name is being defamed worldwide,” he added.