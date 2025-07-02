CM reviews public complaints, directs action by concerned departments

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday opened the complaint and suggestion boxes installed at the offices of the DM, SDM, and sub-registrar’s offices across the city to take stock of the issues raised by the public.

She stated that the complaints will be evaluated by the CMO to ensure that no concern is overlooked and timely action is taken on every issue.

Advertisement

Gupta emphasized that redressing the grievances of Delhi’s citizens is the top priority of her government and to address this, the government instructed all DM, SDM, and Sub-Registrar offices to install public complaint and suggestion boxes.

Advertisement

She informed that it has already been made clear that these boxes would be brought to the Chief Minister’s Office every month to eliminate any scope for data leakage or tampering.

The CM said she herself opened several boxes and will now read these complaints in detail asserting that direct communication between the people and the CM is vital, and that people should feel free to express their concerns directly.

She stated that a complaint is not a mere piece of paper but a reflection of the people’s expectations and rights. These complaint and suggestion boxes are not just tools to report problems, but serve as a medium of communication between the people and the government.

She further said that the issues that were most commonly raised in the complaints cover improvement in facilities in offices for the public, complaints against officials, sanitation, water supply, road conditions, and traffic management. She instructed concerned departments to treat these matters with utmost seriousness and initiate swift action. Departments were also directed to submit detailed action reports after conducting preliminary assessments.

She added that apart from complaint and suggestion boxes, the Delhi government also has a PGMS portal to submit grievances.