Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday met with the medal winners of the All India wrestling championship here at the Secretariat.

During the meeting, rgw medal winners from the Services team of the Delhi government urged the CM to improve the sports infrastructure, providing opportunity to young players and increase in sports events at the grass root level.

Advertisement

The team also urged the CM to develop an atmosphere of sportsmanship in the government employees to further increase the tally of medals in the national championships.

Advertisement