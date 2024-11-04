CM inspects ITO Chhath Ghat, asks officials for timely arrangements

The Chief Minister Atishi on Monday visited the Chhath Ghat at ITO to review the ongoing preparations for the upcoming Chhat festival.

During the inspection, she directed concerned officials to prepare all ghats swiftly so that no work is left for the last minute, ensuring that devotees do not face any inconvenience. Speaking on the occasion, Atishi emphasized that the Delhi government is committed to ensure that there are no shortcomings in the preparations for Chhath Mahaparv.

The CM said that Delhi ministers, MLAs and concerned departments are inspecting Chhath Ghats across the city so that the festival is celebrated without any problems to the devotees. Atishi said that Chhath is the most important festival for the people from Purvanchal. She claimed that since the formation of the AAP government, the festival has been given the respect it deserves, something no other government has done before.

Advertisement

The CM has claimed that until 2014, only 60 sites across Delhi were designated by the government for Chhath Ghats, however, since AAP came to power, over 1,000 Chhath Ghats have been constructed across the city, with all arrangements overseen by the government.

She said that Chhath Ghat at ITO is one of Delhi’s most important sites where lakhs of devotees come to offer prayers to Chhathi Maiya.

All our MLAs and ministers are continuously inspecting Chhath Ghats across the city, she said, adding that to ensure that every resident can celebrate Chhath Mahaparv without traveling far away from their homes, the government has taken care of pond creation to tents, lights, cleanliness, and security, and has put in place all arrangements. In addition, many ghats will host cultural programmes organized by the Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy, enabling devotees to celebrate the Mahaparv of Chhath with joy, peace, and devotion, she added.