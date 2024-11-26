CM inaugurates underground shooting range for NCC cadets in Rohini

Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday inaugurated an underground shooting range here at NCC Bhawan in North West Delhi’s Rohini.

Build with the help of the latest technology the 25-metre firing range boasts bulletproof ceilings, six firing lanes, and an electronic target control system which will be accessible round the clock on all 365 days, ensuring uninterrupted training for NCC cadets.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Atishi said, “Shooting is an expensive sport, but financial constraints should not come in the way of talented athletes. That is why the Delhi Government has introduced this cutting-edge shooting range. Our youth have no shortage of talent, and I am confident that the next Olympic gold medalist will be someone who trains here.”

Advertisement

She added, “Our country has no shortage of talent, passion, or natural resources. If given the right guidance, no one can stop India from becoming the number one nation in the world.”

Highlighting the country’s track record in shooting, the AAP leader remarked, “Shooting is a sport where India has consistently performed well. Be it the recent bronze medals by Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh at the 2024 Paris Olympics, or the achievements of legends like Gagan Narang and Abhinav Bindra, shooting has brought pride to the nation. I am confident the next Olympic gold medalist will emerge from this range.”

“Sports training is often prohibitively expensive, and many talented individuals cannot afford it. This shooting range, along with the upcoming range at Kalkaji, ensures that no child with talent will be left behind due to financial constraints. The Delhi Government is committed to supporting young athletes, providing them the opportunity to win medals for the nation,” she added.

Some of the prominent features of the shooting range includes night firing capability with regular and focused lighting, automatic steel bullet trap system, target systems controlled through advanced software and equipped for training with various small arms among others.