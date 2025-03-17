CM holds meeting with Delhi MPs on budget, says their suggestions will be included for overall development

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday held an important meeting with the MPs of the national capital and discussed the upcoming “Viksit Delhi Budget 2025,” to include their suggestions for overall development of the national capital.

The meeting’s aim was also to implement development projects rapidly in cooperation with the Central Government, and after the same Cm said, “the “Viksit Delhi Budget 2025″ will not just be a document of numbers, but a roadmap for a bright future for every citizen of Delhi.”

Advertisement

She shared that the government’s aim for the upcoming budget is to deliver modern infrastructure, clean environment, quality education, better health facilities, new job opportunities and several other things.

Advertisement

Cm asserted that the government’s aim for Delhi is to not only be the top city in India, but also to become a global city where every citizen gets equal opportunities and the best infrastructure.

She further stated that during discussions with the MPs, several key topics were addressed, including the speedy completion of projects related to Delhi’s roads, flyovers, and metro expansion, and joint efforts by the central and state government to prevent water pollution under the Yamuna cleaning campaign.

The initiatives also include the expansion of green areas and promotion of electric vehicles, and establishment of new schools and digital learning centers in Delhi.

Gupta also said that the modernization of government hospitals and improvement of healthcare facilities through a comprehensive action plan is also on the cards, ensuring that Delhi maximizes the benefits of central government schemes.