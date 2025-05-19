CM conducts surprise inspection of shelter home, vows dignity for Delhi’s homeless

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday conducted a surprise inspection of a shelter home located near the Britannia Chowk flyover.

During her visit, she interacted with the residents to understand their concerns and assess the availability of basic amenities, including cleanliness, drinking water, electricity, toilets, and healthcare provisions.

“The government is committed to ensuring that no one in Delhi is ever forced to sleep on the streets—regardless of the season,” Gupta said following the inspection.

“Providing every needy person with shelter, food, and respect is one of the top priorities of the ‘triple-engine’ government,” she added.

She directed that all basic amenities—such as clean drinking water, functional toilets, weather-appropriate bedding, proper lighting, and safety—must be ensured for all occupants. In view of the summer season, she also instructed that adequate fans and coolers should be provided without delay.

According to an official statement, the government is working to make every shelter in the capital dignified and well-equipped.

The Chief Minister further stated that the Delhi Government is not only providing shelter to the homeless but is also working to reintegrate them into mainstream society by ensuring access to social and healthcare services.

She emphasized the need for regular inspections of shelter homes and strict monitoring of food quality.

She reiterated that the Delhi Government is fully committed to ensuring that every homeless person in the city receives not just shelter, but all essential basic facilities required for a dignified life.