Aimed towards enhancing economic activity in Delhi, the Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday granted approval for 111 more shops and commercial establishments to operate 24 hours a day. The move is also to generate new employment opportunities, for which the proposal regarding 24-hour operation was submitted by the Labour Department.

She said, “Strict action will be taken for any violations of the provisions and regulations of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954.” According to the CM, establishments granted 24-hour operation must strictly adhere to Sections 14, 15, and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954, and in summers, female employees cannot work between 9 PM and 7 AM, and in winter, between 8 PM and 8 AM. Shops must open and close within the designated hours, and violations could lead to establishment closure.

The Labour Department had received applications from 175 entities wishing to operate round- the- clock, and after thorough review, 111 applications met the required standards and were approved.According to the government, in recent years, the number of establishments seeking 24-hour operation permits has significantly increased.

“Earlier, 23 establishments were granted this permission in February, followed by 32 in January, 29 in August 2023, and 83 in November 2023. With the approval granted on Tuesday, the total number of establishments permitted to operate round-the-clock now exceeds 700,” the Labour Department said.