CM announces major salary hike for DTC contractual employees

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday announced a significant salary hike for Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) contractual drivers and conductors.

This move transitions their payments from daily allowances to a structured monthly salary, including Basic Pay, Grade Pay, and Dearness Allowance (DA).

Under the revised structure, contractual drivers will now earn ₹32,918 per month, up from ₹21,918, while conductors’ salaries will increase to ₹29,250 per month. The hike, expected to cost ₹222 crore annually, will be entirely funded by the Delhi Government.

“This salary revision reflects our commitment to providing better facilities for DTC staff, ensuring they are fairly compensated for their contributions,” CM Atishi said during the announcement.

The decision follows demands raised by DTC employees during a recent strike, which led to discussions with the government.

In addition to the salary hike, the government has introduced measures to address employee concerns.

These include an online system for requesting depot transfers closer to employees’ residences, and reinstatement of female staff who were previously transferred to distant locations.

With the transition of DTC’s fleet from CNG to electric buses, job security concerns among contract drivers were also addressed.

The government has committed to training these drivers to operate electric buses and prioritizing their employment as the new fleet is rolled out. Drivers promoted to Assistant Ticket Inspectors (ATI) will also receive priority for these roles.

Previously, DTC contractual workers earned ₹843 per day, equivalent to ₹21,918 per month for drivers, without additional allowances.

The revised pay structure places conductors at Pay Grade Level 2, with a basic pay of ₹19,200 and a grade pay of ₹1,900.

Drivers will now be at Pay Matrix Level 3, with a basic pay of ₹21,700 and a grade pay of ₹2,000. Both categories will receive DA and other allowances, akin to regular employees.

The proposal has received in-principle approval and will be forwarded to the Lieutenant Governor for final clearance.

CM Atishi expressed confidence that the implementation will be completed within one to two months.