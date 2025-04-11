Cloudy sky, drizzle and strong winds bring respite to Delhi

Delhi experienced a cloudy Friday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting the possibility of drizzles and thunderstorms throughout the day. The maximum temperature was recorded at 34.6°C, while the minimum dropped to 22.8°C.

According to the IMD, the current Western Disturbance, along with associated cyclonic circulation, is expected to significantly reduce the ongoing heat wave conditions in Delhi starting April 11.

The weather department has predicted light rain or drizzle, accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds with speeds ranging between 30–40 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. A fall in maximum temperatures by 3–5°C is expected over the next three days, followed by a gradual rise of 2–4°C thereafter.

The change in weather and gusty winds have helped ease discomfort, bringing down temperatures and improving air quality across the city.

As per the IMD, there has been a noticeable drop in minimum temperatures, while maximum temperatures have remained largely unchanged over the Delhi-NCR region in the past 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are currently ranging between 39–41°C and 21–23°C, respectively. Minimum temperatures are above normal by 1–2°C, while maximum temperatures are significantly above normal by 4–6°C in many parts of Delhi.

Heat wave conditions were observed at isolated locations across Delhi on April 10, 2025. A generally cloudy sky with southeasterly winds blowing at up to 20 km per hour prevailed over the last 24 hours.

Very light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, along with strong surface winds of 20–30 km per hour, gusting up to 40 km per hour, was also reported.