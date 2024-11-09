Logo

# Cities

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | November 9, 2024 8:13 pm

City turning into a ‘gangster-capital’ under BJP’s watch : Saurabh

Photo: Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

Expressing concern over recent firing incidents, Delhi Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday said the national capital was turning into a “gangster-capital” under the watch of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Addressing a press conference, he said, “For months, the national capital has been plagued by gang violence. Just a few days back, on the 5th of this month, news broke of gangster attacks in two parts of the city. In Nangloi, a Rs 10 crore extortion demand was made after gangsters attacked a plywood showroom. That same day, a fire broke out above a gas godown in Alipur, where extortion was also demanded.” He highlighted how such incidents for extortion have now become routine, drawing attention to a recent attack in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area.

“Last night, three miscreants on motorcycles opened fire indiscriminately, killing one person and injuring another. Can it be imagined that the capital of our country, where international guests visit, where crucial decisions are made, where the Supreme Court, Parliament, PMO and RBI are located, could face such lawlessness?,” he said.

The Minister said what’s shocking is that the Central government, responsible for Delhi’s deteriorating law and order, has not issued a single statement in recent months. There’s been no response from the Home Minister, the BJP-led central government, or the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. It’s as if they feel no accountability toward Delhiites.”

