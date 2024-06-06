City Ropeway set to start in Kashi from Dev Diwali in November

The world’s third and the country’s first urban transport ropeway, after Bolivia’s Lapaz and Mexico, is likely to start operations in Kashi from Dev Diwali.

In the first section, the people of Kashi will be able to travel smoothly from Varanasi Junction Cantt Railway Station to Rath Yatra in less time.

Dev Diwali falls on November 15 this year.

The operation of the City Ropeway will ease traffic problems in Varanasi. The installation of equipment, brought from Switzerland for the construction of the ropeway, has already started.

The ropeway project is being executed in Varanasi at a cost of Rs 807 crore. This work is being done by a Switzerland-based company, Berthollet. When tourists come to Varanasi during Dev Diwali, they will be able to travel by the ropeway.

CM Yogi Adityanath is swiftly implementing PM Narendra Modi’s ambitious plan, which will provide considerable relief from the traffic problem in Varanasi.

Officials here on Thursday said the work of installing stations and towers for the operation of the ropeway is progressing rapidly. A trial run of the ropeway will happen soon.

“Gondola services will be available to passengers at intervals of every one-and-a-half to two minutes. Three thousand people will be able to travel in one direction in one hour, i.e. there will be movement of six thousand passengers in one hour in both directions. It will take approximately 16 minutes to reach Cantt Railway Station from Godaulia. Approximately 150 trolley cars will run at an estimated height of 45 to 50 metres. Around 10 passengers can board a trolley and the ropeway will operate for 16 hours,” officials said.

Prakash Gaur, Chief Executive Officer of National Highway Logistics Private Limited (NHLML) said that tourists from all over the world come to Varanasi on Dev Diwali. NHLML is striving to ensure that the ropeway operations start by Dev Diwali, providing tourists visiting Kashi with a good facility of pollution-free transportation.

According to company officials, the anchor bolt has been installed at Vidyapeeth station. Apart from this, many acceleration and de-acceleration conveyors have also been installed. Now the work of planting the rope will start soon. Two towers have been installed from Varanasi Junction Railway Station to Rath Yatra. Work on 16 towers is going on at a fast pace.