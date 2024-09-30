City may face the worst kind of pollution in winter: Delhi BJP

Delhi BJP spokespersons Dr Anil Gupta and Neoma Gupta on Monday claimed that the city is likely to witness the worst winter pollution, alleging that Delhi and Punjab governments are doing nothing to fight the major causes of the problem, which include stubble burning, construction dust and demolition waste.

According to the Delhi BJP, their two spokespersons who regularly work on pollution issues have said that Delhi may see maximum imposition of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) regulation as the Delhi government has done nothing to ensure that Punjab stops crop burning.

The two claimed that Delhi had seen a rise in pollution on September 25 and attributed it to the beginning of stubble burning in Punjab.

Gupta said that despite the Supreme Court’s observation regarding the matter, there is no news of taking up the issue with the AAP government in Punjab.

The BJP leaders said that it is shocking to see that despite having AAP’s governments in Delhi and Punjab, they fail to save not only the national capital from the rise in pollution but also the entire Northern region from the same problem.

The Delhi BJP also alleged that Environment Minister Gopal Rai remains blank on any scheme to regulate building construction activity or on removal of high quantity of C and D waste lying on roads across Delhi.

The saffron party’s state unit further said that withered roads of Delhi are all set to increase the city’s dust pollution to the worst levels, as soon as monsoon winds stop blowing.