Chandolia slams AAP chief over 10 yrs of alleged corruption by Delhi govt

BJP MP from Northwest Delhi Yogendra Chandolia on Saturday slammed AAP government, alleging that it worked to ruin Delhi over the past 10 years, while former CM Arvind Kejirwal is deceiving the innocent people of the city to secure victory in the upcoming assembly election.

While addressing a press conference, he stated that his parliamentary constituency North West Delhi, which comprises 10 assembly segments, faces numerous problems, while the citizens are troubled by various issues.According to him, there are various civic woes that his parliamentary constituency segments facing, alleging that the present condition is a result of mismanagement by the state government.

He highlighted that while all the states in the country have implemented the Ayushman Bharat scheme, it has not been introduced in Delhi due to alleged political malice. He criticized Kejriwal’s Mohalla Clinics, alleging that they have become a refuge for animals and only exist to generate fake statistics.

The BJP leader further alleged that the AAP government is playing with health statistics, while its hospitals lack facilities like MRI machines, forcing people to endure long waiting periods. He pointed out claiming that while Kejriwal promised ration cards in his 2015 manifesto, not a single card has been issued. Taking a dig at AAP chief, Chandolia accused him of allegedly ruining the Delhi Jal Board over the last 10 years.

Pointing out at the condition of the stretch of road between Nangloi and Tikri Border, Chandolia alleged that funds provided by the central government for underpasses and gates were lost due to corruption by AAP’s legislators.