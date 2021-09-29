Will hold talks with Sidhu to sort out the issues raised by him: Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday said he will hold dialogue with Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned as Punjab Congress chief citing his inability to compromise, to sort out the issues raised by him.

Addressing a Press conference, Channi said Punjab Congress chief is the head of the family (party). He should sit in the family and talk to sort out the issues.

“I called him (Sidhu) today. I have told him the party is supreme and the government implements the ideology of the party. So I have told him to come and hold discussion (over issues raised by Sidhu). We can always correct the wrongdoings. We can have talks today or tomorrow, it depends on him,” Channi said.

On Sidhu’s objection over the appointment of new Director-General of Police (DGP) and Advocate General (AG), Channi said several names were recommended by the party members and many were appointed on its basis.

On Sidhu’s objection to the new AG on the ground that he was lawyer of the accused in the sacrilege cases, the CM said a team of lawyers led by a special prosecutor is being formed to handle such cases. “It will be done in a transparent method. I don’t have an ego. But I will not step back from the fight for people’s issues. There will be no corruption as long as I am there (as CM),” he added.

Meanwhile, a two-member team of Cabinet ministers Pargat Singh and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is acting as a bridge between CM Channi and Sidhu.

Sources said Sidhu has flagged the issue of probe in sacrilege cases, sand mining, drug menace, transport (buses run by the Badal clan).