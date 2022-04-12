Vigilance Bureau nabs PUDA SO taking Rs 1 lakh bribe

Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday nabbed section officer Davider Kumar of Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA), SAS Nagar, while he was accepting a bribe of Rs One lakh.

Disclosing this today a spokesperson of the state Vigilance Bureau (VB) said the section officer (SO) Davider Kumar has been arrested on the complaint of Nirmal Singh Resident of Phase 11, SAS Nagar.

He said the complainant has approached the VB and alleged that the above accused SO was threatening him demanding Rs 1,00,000 for not to cancel his booth allotted in Phase 11.

The complaint informed that he had already paid Rs 50,000 as a bribe to the accused but he was further threatening and demanding a bribe Rs One lakh more from him.

The spokesperson added that after verifying the complaint a team of the flying squad (FS) of Vigilance Bureau has arrested Davider Kumar red-handed while accepting bribe money Rs One lakh from the complainant at PUDA Bhawan SAS Nagar in the presence of two official witnesses.

He said a case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused SO at VB police station flying squad SAS Nagar. Further investigation, in this case, is under progress.