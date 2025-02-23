Punjab clerk caught accepting bribe by Vigilance Bureau

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), during its ongoing campaign against

corruption in the state, arrested Suresh Kumar, a clerk posted at

Nagar Council, Malout, in the Sri Muktsar Sahib district, for

accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a underprivileged widow.

Disclosing this here on Sunday, an official spokesperson of the state

VB said that the aforementioned accused has been arrested based on a

complaint lodged by a resident of Malout.

He said the complainant had approached the VB alleging that the

accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 for releasing money under

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Mission to construct a dwelling

house but the deal has been struck to pay the bribe in instalments.

After preliminary verification of the complaint, he said VB officials

laid a trap and caught Suresh Kumar red-handed while accepting Rs

20,000 as a first instalment of bribe at the house of the complainant.

The tainted money was recovered on the spot from the accused in the

presence of two official witnesses.

In this regard, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been

registered against the said accused at the VB police station, Bathinda

range and further investigation was under progress, he said.

The Vigilance Bureau reiterated its commitment to eradication of

corruption and urged the public to report any instance of bribery

through the Chief Minister’s Anti Corruption Action Line number

9501-200-200.

The spokesperson added that the Bureau would conduct enquiries and

investigations strictly in accordance with law on the complaints

received and would ensure appropriate action against the corrupt

public servants if allegations were found to be true.